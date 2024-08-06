Hoda Kotb Chokes Back Tears During Emotional Today Segment

Hoda Kotb got choked up while chatting with hero Simone Biles after her incredible wins at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Today host sat down with the gymnast for an interview in front of the Eiffel Tower to discuss everything from her gold medals to her family on Tuesday, August 6. Simone won her 11th Olympic medal in Paris and her seventh gold medal overall, making everyone watching at home very proud.

At the start of the interview, Hoda was emotional recalling Simone’s Olympic debut in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

“Can I be totally honest? I’m having a moment looking at you right now because I remember sitting with you in Rio all those years ago. You were just a kid. We did not know how to pronounce your name. You are sitting here today, 27 years old, the most decorated gymnast of all time,” Hoda said.

Simone went on to explain how it’s been surreal to have broken records in Paris and having her parents and her husband, Jonathan Owens, there to support her.

“You were someone who dreamt of being a gymnast, and you’re here today,” Hoda told Simone during the interview. “So if you had to answer this question: ‘If not for blank, I would not be here today.’ If not for blank … who’s that person?”

“If not for my parents and adoption, I wouldn’t be here today,” Simone said, leaving Hoda stunned into silence.

She was visibly emotional during the heartfelt moment, being that Hoda is a mom to two adopted daughters, Haley and Hope, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Simone and her younger sister, Adria Biles, were adopted by their grandparents Ronald and Nellie Biles when the athlete was 6 years old.

“I feel like I wouldn’t be where I am unless that turning point happened,” Simone said during her Facebook Watch series, Simone vs. Herself. “I would still be Simone Biles, probably not Simone Biles that everybody else knows, the world knows. But I also believe everything happens for a reason and I’m forever grateful for that because I definitely got a second shot at life.”

Hoda pointed out that she feels that Simone has maternal instincts and wondered if she has considered starting a family. “He would have had them yesterday if he could have,” she said of her husband’s desire to have kids.

When asked if she wants to be a mother, Simone said, “Most definitely.” Simone has left the door open about potentially returning to the Olympics in 2028 in Los Angeles, and we know Hoda will be rooting her on if she chooses to compete in the games that year. “I’m turning 60, so let’s figure this out OK,” Hoda joked as the interview concluded.

Later on, Hoda surprised her daughters, Haley and Hope, with a FaceTime from Simone. The mom of two shared a photo from the call on Instagram, writing, “When u facetime your mom and daughters and @simonebiles says hi xo.”