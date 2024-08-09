Hoda Kotb’s family pulled off the sweetest surprise at home in honor of her 60th birthday. The Today host shared a cute post on Instagram to mark her special day, featuring her two daughters, Haley and Hope.

“Great bday morning!! Lucky me xoxoxo,” Hoda captioned the post on Friday, August 9.

In the first picture, Hoda sat on her couch with balloons surrounding her. Her daughters stood by her side as she opened presents while wearing a T-shirt and shorts. One gift she received was a set of necklaces with stones on them. In the next picture, Hope, 4, tugged at some balloons in the dining area.

The third picture showed off some of the sweet handmade signs and decorations that the girls crafted for their mom. Hoda’s mom, Sameha Kotb, joined in on the fun, posing for a photo with Haley, 7, and Hope. The girls each wore one of the necklaces that Hoda opened as a gift earlier on in the day.

The comments section of the post flooded with love for Hoda, who has been a fixture of the daytime TV space for more than a decade.

Courtesy of Hoda Kotb/Instagram

“Happy 60th and many more !! Keep smiling,” one person wrote, while another penned, “Happy Happy Birthday 🎉 60 is nothing for you!! Enjoy your day with your girls!!”

The broadcaster opened up about looking forward to her 60s just a few weeks ago.

“My 50s were my best, and I imagine, because my 50s were my best, that my 60s will be even better than that,” she told TODAY.com in July.

Courtesy of Hoda Kotb/Instagram

“In my 50s, I got my children, I got the job I dreamt of, I found out who I was myself,” she added. “Finally, I feel like I’m 100 percent me.”

Hoda adopted Haley and Hope during her relationship with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman. Becoming a mom was her dream come true, and after recently traveling to cover the Paris Olympics, she’s soaking up every moment she can with her girls now that she’s back at home.

“I feel like I’m a better version, or more myself, each year I grow older,” she shared. “I think a lot of times we spend our time pretending — being someone we’re not. … After a while you’re like, ‘Oh, I’m me. God made me this way.'”

As for what she hopes to accomplish in her 60th year of life, Hoda wants to help others as much as she can.

“I just want to be of service,” she said. “The first part of your life is about learning, the second part of your life’s about earning and the third part is about service and giving back.”

Today will be celebrating Hoda’s big day with Hoda’s 60th Birthday Bash on August 12, “with special guests, fun surprises and a performance by country band Little Big Town.” Fans will have the opportunity to celebrate the beloved morning TV anchor during the episode.

Hoda’s Today costar Al Roker shared a tribute to Hoda on Instagram on the morning of her birthday.

“How can you not smile when you’re with @hodakotb Happy birthday to someone who has shared laughs, tears and so much more. Love you,” he captioned a video of some of their best moment together over the years.