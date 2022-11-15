Today host Hoda Kotb knows her dream guy is out there! In fact, she “can feel him.” On an episode of the NBC program on Tuesday, November 15, the TV personality revealed her hopes for finding her perfect match after her split from fiancé Joel Schiffman.

“Can I tell you something weird for everybody who is at a phase in their life where they may or may not be with a partner?” Hoda, 58, asked her cohost, Jenna Bush Hager, during the episode. “My sister said to me once, ‘Are you afraid of being by yourself?’ and you know what I, and this sounds so weird, I said to her, ‘I’m not going to be by myself.’ Like I actually know it as sure as I’m sitting next to you at this desk. I mean I have two beautiful daughters who I am wild about obviously.”

For everybody who is at a phase in their life where they may not be with a partner, @hodakotb reflects on the feeling of knowing you aren’t alone. pic.twitter.com/LS7Mf0axn3 — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) November 15, 2022

The audience erupted with applause after Hoda mentioned her kids. The You Are My Happy author welcomed two children, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, via adoption during her relationship with the financier. She announced her split from Joel, 64, on an episode of Today in January 2022 and has been candid about finding love again ever since.

“I know with certainty and it’s the strangest feeling to know that I can sometimes almost feel him,” the broadcaster said about finding her future partner. “Like I can feel him, but I don’t see what he looks like. But I feel like it will happen.”

With support from Jenna, 40, and the audience, Hoda shared with confidence that she feels like a fairytale ending will finally happen for her. “I’m not on the hunt but I have a weird like tingly spidey sense,” she added.

Later on in the episode, Hoda and Jenna spoke about Stanley Tucci’s new sex symbol status at the age of 62. The segment led Hoda to make a confession about her one-time celebrity crush — Brian Dennehy. The late Tony winner died in April 2020 at the age of 81.

“There was something about him,” the mom of two confessed. “He was big, but he was something hot.”

While some members of the audience were unfamiliar with some of Dennehy’s work, Jenna revealed she would be doing a Google search after the show. The former first daughter ended the segment by asking Hoda, “Is that who I should be looking out for when I’m trying to set you up?”