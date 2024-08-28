Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager’s latest conversation on Today got some people turning their heads! The duo chatted about their childhood obsessions, but the Tuesday, August 27, conversation took an “odd” turn.

Hoda, 60, is currently in the process of moving into a new home with her daughters, Haley and Hope. She explained that they were “excited” to have their own rooms in the new place.

“They’re excited about a reading chair, they’re excited about having a beanbag chair, and their bed — that kind of stuff,” Hoda said.

Jenna, 42, said that her three kids, Mila, Poppy and Hal, shared rooms before moving into their new home a few years back.

“I have to say, because we shared rooms and my kids shared rooms. It was awesome and then all of a sudden, they were butting heads,” she remarked. “They got their own space and now they sometimes choose to sleep together. And I like that.”

The cohosts then got to thinking about the decor in their old childhood bedrooms, revealing some of their interests from back in the day.

“I had Barry Manilow and Erik Estrada posters on my wall, so it’s the weirdest combo but I loved both of them,” Hoda confessed. “I had a lot of sports trophies and little stuff like that, I had Fred Flintstone and Snoopy sheets and I loved it.”

“I remember just diving in bed and thinking, ‘What’s better than right here laying with the Peanuts characters?’ And I had a million stuffed animals. I loved stuffies, I had them lined up,” the mom of two added.

Jenna’s interpretation of her childhood bedroom was a little less colorful.

“My bedroom was, first of all I kinda remember the windows and looking out and there was a fence and my cat Cowboy was always up on the fence,” the former first daughter recalled. “I had a chair that I would sit by the air conditioner and write in my journal or write stories.”

As for whether or not she had any posters on the walls, Jenna could not remember.

“I think my room was small and mainly windows, there was a bookshelf with all my books and then bookshelves around the closet. And I really loved Barbie … until I was 22!” she admitted.

The confession made Hoda laugh, and she quipped, “Yeah that was your big thing, very odd.”

Jenna replied, “Well you had stuffies!”

The conversation came just after Hoda made a jab about Jenna’s personal style on-air during the Monday, August 26, episode of the show. The pair chatted about their “signature” styles, with Jenna remarking that Hoda had a “signature scent.”

“I think your signature is, number one I think your style is kind of your signature,” Hoda said to Jenna. “It can be very easy breezy and it can also be kind of sophisticated, but also almost like you don’t care.”

“Is that because I have mustard spilled right here?” she responded in true Jenna fashion. Of course, the whole interaction got everyone in the studio laughing as always.