An era has come to an end as Hoda Kotb announced that she will be leaving the Today show in early 2025. The talk show host made the announcement on the Thursday, September 26, episode of Today, citing her recent 60th birthday celebration as the catalyst for her decision.

Today shared the letter that Hoda, 60, wrote to her fellow staff members to share the news of her departure. Her final episode will be on January 1, 2025, although she said that she will be remaining with NBC News following her exit. Hoda’s future role with the network is unspecified for now.

“As I write this, my heart is all over the map,” she wrote. “I know I’m making the right decision, but it’s a painful one. And you all are the reason why. They say two things can be right at the same time, and I’m feeling that so deeply right now. I love you and it’s time for me to leave the show.”

Later on in the letter, she added, “I’ve been weighing this decision for quite a while – Am I truly ready? But, my sixtieth birthday celebration on the Plaza felt like a shift. Like a massive, joyful YES, you are! I saw it all so clearly: my broadcast career has been beyond meaningful, a new decade of my life lies ahead, and now my daughters and my mom need and deserve a bigger slice of my time pie. I will miss you all desperately, but I’m ready and excited.”

Hoda adopted her daughters, Haley and Hope, in 2017 and 2019, respectively. She began her career with NBC as a correspondent for NBC News in 1998. In 2008, she began cohosting the fourth hour of the Today show with Kathie Lee Gifford. Hoda then became the official Today cohost alongside Savannah Guthrie in 2018.

“My time at NBC has been the longest professional love affair of my life,” Hoda continued in her letter. “But only because you’ve been beside me on this twenty-six-year adventure. Looking back, the math is nuts. 26 years at NBC News – Ten years at Dateline, seven on the seven o’clock hour, sixteen on the ten o’clock hour. I’m picturing your faces and your families and all the ways you’ve lifted me up and inspired me. That’s my heart singing. So many of my professional relationships have become some of my most cherished friendships. Savannah: my rock. Jenna [Bush Hager]: my ride-or-die. Al [Roker]: my longest friend at 30 Rock. Craig [Melvin], Carson [Daly], Sheinelle [Jones] and Dylan [Dreyer]: my family. Libby, Mazz and Talia: my fearless leaders. I will miss each and every one of you at TODAY desperately.”

She concluded her message by adding, “Because I’ll be working through the beginning of 2025, there’s plenty of time to talk about what’s ahead for all of us. But one thing I know for sure right now is this: everything’s going to be just fine. The Peacock’s feathers are never ruffled… no matter who comes or goes. TODAY and its amazing people — all of you — never waver. You always weather change with grace and guts. Happily and gratefully, I plan to remain a part of the NBC family, the longest work relationship I’ve been lucky enough to hold close to my heart. I’ll be around. How could I not? Family is family and you all will always be a part of mine.”

During the Thursday, September 26, episode of Today, Hoda expanded on the reason for her decision. “Obviously I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have,” she said. “I feel like we only have a finite amount of time. And so, with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world.”