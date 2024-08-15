Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman's Relationship Timeline

2019
The TV presenter and the financier decided to adopt another daughter, Hope Catherine.
“Joel and I were standing there when they hand you the baby and it’s the closest thing to a live birth I think you’ll ever see,” she said during a virtual Today appearance. “But anyway, in that moment I was like, my god, my heart just grew! It’s amazing. Anyway, I can’t believe it’s happening, y’all. I can’t.”
That year, Joel asked Hoda to marry him while they were on vacation and she happily accepted.
“Joel proposed to me. It was a good trip,” the mom of two told Today viewers of the proposal. “I was totally shocked… We went on our usual vacation. We ended up having a little dinner on the beach. And I was like, we were done with the dinner, I was eating the churros, I looked in the bottom of the bowl, and he was like, ‘I have something else I’d like to say.’ And he said some beautiful things and then he got down on one knee and then he said, ‘Will you be my wife?’ I said, ‘Yes!'”