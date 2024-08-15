Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman's Relationship Timeline

2015

Hoda and Joel did not go public with their romance until after two years of dating. She revealed details about their first time meeting.

“I asked someone from the place. I asked, ‘Will you find out his situation?’ Because I didn’t know anything about him … He didn’t have a wedding ring, but that’s all I knew,” she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2015.

Someone from the event emailed Joel and eventually put him in contact with Hoda.

“Then she emailed him and he emailed me and asked me out on a date,” she said. “We’ve been going out for two years.”