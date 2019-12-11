So sweet! Hoda Kotb is getting her two daughters into the holiday spirit by staging the most adorable Christmas tree lightings just like the one she hosts each year in Rockefeller Center in New York City. The proud mama shared super heartwarming videos as she and fiancé Joel Schiffman unveiled their family’s Christmas tree to their two daughters, Haley and Hope.

“What’s better than one tree lighting? Two tree lightings!” the 55-year-old beauty wrote alongside a Christmas tree and heart emoji on Wednesday, December 11. In the videos she shared, Hoda, Joel, and their little girls can be seen counting down from 5 before the doting dad plugged the decorations in. “Yay!” they cheered in unison as the gorgeous lights illuminated the mini tree.

The Today star’s fans praised her and her future hubby in the comment section for being such involved and dedicated parents. “That cute little family!!! Love it!!!” one fan wrote, while another echoed, “Hoda, you and your family are just the cutest.” A third Instagram follower chimed in, writing, “Keep sharing — you’re a great example of family and love.”

Hoda’s sweet holiday celebration comes just weeks after she announced her engagement to her financier beau. At the end of November, Hoda shocked fans when she revealed live on Today that she was officially engaged to tie the knot with the 61-year-old hunk, whom she has been romantically linked to since summer 2013.

News of the longtime pair’s future nuptials didn’t come as a surprise to many, including Joel’s daughter, Kyle Schiffman. “It’s great to finally see just the two of them are so happy and they love doing the same thing,” the 25-year-old exclusively shared with Closer Weekly of her dad’s high profile relationship. “They just enjoy each other’s time and they’re perfect for each other and I love them both so much!”

Kyle said she’s especially excited to welcome Hoda and Joel’s two adopted daughters, 2-year-old Haley and newborn Hope Catherine, into her family. “I love having them as officially now my two little step-sisters. It’s kind of cool,” she marveled.

She even commended her dad for being one amazing father and husband. “He hasn’t really changed [since dating Hoda],” Kyle said. “He and I always have time to hang out and see each other. He’s great with the girls. I know he adores the ground that all three of us walk on and he’s just a great dad and it’s cool to see that my family of me and him kind of grew now.”

We can’t wait until Hoda and Joel tie the knot!