As a woman who has dealt with her fair share of scrutiny, Hillary Clinton feels for Duchess Meghan (née Markle) as she battles public backlash. She spoke of the new royal’s hardships in an interview with Emma Barnett on BBC Radio 5 Live on Tuesday, November 12.

“Oh my God, I want to hug her!” the 72-year-old said. “I feel as a mother, I just want to put my arms around her.” Following Hillary’s many years on Capitol Hill, she often talks about how she had to grow a thick skin, or as she puts it, “skin like the hide of rhinoceros.” If there is anyone who can relate to the new royal, it is definitely Hillary.

Kristina Bumphrey/StarPix/Shutterstock

As for some advice from one public figure to another, Hillary said, “I want to tell her to hang in there, don’t let those bad guys get you down,” adding, “Keep going, do what you think is right.”

Hillary continued to say that Meghan, 38, simply fell victim to the love bug when she agreed to spend the rest of her life with Prince Harry — you can’t blame her for that!

“She has made her own way in the world then she falls in love, and he falls in love with her, and everybody should be celebrating that because it is a true love story,” Hillary explained. “You can just look at them and see that.”

Shutterstock

Although the political figure has learned to play the game, she admits it is one tough job to be subjected to public opinion every day. “You know, it’s not easy,” she said. “And there are some techniques that can be learned along the way, some humor, some deflection, whatever, which I’m sure she will come to. But it is tough what she is going through, and I think she deserves a lot better.”

In Harry and Meghan’s new documentary released in October, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, the royal couple got candid about their struggles living in the public eye. “The biggest thing that I know is that I never thought this would be easy, but I thought it would be fair, and that is the part that’s really hard to reconcile,” Meghan said in the film. Although life in the spotlight can be tough, Hillary has your back, Meghan!