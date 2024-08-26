Hilary Swank Shares Rare Photo of Baby After Fiji Vacation

Hilary Swank was on mommy duty on the way home from her latest vacation with her family. The Oscar winner shared a rare photo of one of her twins during the plane ride as well as gave a glimpse of her life as a doting parent.

“Surprise.. Amelia has been found! After 24 hours of travel with 2 babies who refuse to sleep on planes, we decided to take our final flight home into our own hands,” she captioned a post shared to her Instagram page on Sunday, August 25. “Kidding!! We were in wonderful hands with the @fly_fijiairways crew. So happy we extended our trip to spend time in the beautiful land that is Fiji and connect with the incredible people that live there. More content to come soon.”

In the picture, Hilary, 50, sat in the cockpit with one of her babies sitting on her lap. She turned around and smiled along with the pilot, who sat in the seat next to her.

The Million Dollar Baby actress announced the arrival of her twins, a son and a daughter, on Instagram in April 2023, calling the experience of becoming a mom “pure heaven.” In February, Hilary revealed the names of her kids — Aya and Ohm — in an Instagram picture, in which they sat on a beach with their names carved in the sand.

Now, the little ones are growing up right before her very eyes, and she’s savoring every moment she can with them. In a video posted on her Instagram Stories during the Fiji trip, one of Hilary’s children walked along her tray table while aboard the plane.

“We’re heading home, which would be sad after leaving the whales except we got to go home to our rescue dogs and parrot but it was the most epically magical birthday trip adventure and I’m going to share part two of the trip with you guys soon,” Hilary said before reaching her arms out in front of her as her son climbed along the chair. “He’s having a climbing adventure.”

The Alaska Daily actress shares the twins with her husband, Philip Schneider, whom she wed in 2018. The couple have been over the moon ever since welcoming Aya and Ohm into their lives.

“Philip has been an amazing support, then and now,” an insider told Closer of their marriage in February.. “He’s there when Hilary needs him.”

“She and Philip are very hands-on parents,” the source added. “They keep her grounded. For her, family comes first.”

After becoming a mom, Hilary shared the best parenting advice she received.

“Let them feel and don’t try to feel for them. Emotions are meant to be felt and while often times we don’t understand what our children are feeling or thinking, all we can do is support them and let them know that we are here for them,” she told the Local Moms Network in May. “We learn so much about ourselves when we become parents and I think the more we focus our attention within, the better we’re able to understand how our own lens affects the ways in which we understand our children. It is so important to let them feel and develop their own lens. I suppose this all falls into the bucket of always keeping ‘nurturing them’ as my guiding light.”