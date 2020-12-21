Hilaria Baldwin Is the Most Inspiring Mama! See Her Post-Baby Body Photos

Hilaria Baldwin is an inspirational mother in more ways than one. Since welcoming five kids with husband Alec Baldwin, the yoga guru knows bouncing back into shape isn’t easy. Fortunately, Hilaria is always encouraging fellow moms to embrace their post-baby bodies.

Health and fitness are a huge part of the Spanish actress’ life, but Hilaria doesn’t stress herself out when it comes to perfecting her physique. Instead, she likes to focus on “three main things” in her workout, which includes yoga, running and barre.

The Living Clearly Method author especially enjoys barre, which is a form of fitness that derives from ballet. Hilaria has incorporated the workout into her fitness routine for nearly a decade now, but it’s been helping her feel extra “fit, healthy and strong” after welcoming her youngest son, Edu, in early September.

“I do this workout when I’m in my regular shape, while pregnant and postpartum … Edu is [growing] and it is helping me feel strong again,” she wrote alongside a video of her doing her moves in the bathroom in November. “I believe so strongly in this workout.”

The Yoga Vida founder — who married Alec in 2012 — insisted getting back into shape after giving birth shouldn’t be a race, though. “Take it slow,” she wrote on social media. “I am post-baby … be the [turtle] — slow, consistent and steady.”

Because health and wellness are a priority for Hilaria, she’s teaching her kiddos the importance of staying active. The Spain native said her older kids, Carmen, Rafael, Leonardo and Romeo, find it “fun” to exercise with their mama.

“I think teaching them that if you move, you feel good and it’s not a chore,” she exclusively told Closer Weekly in June 2019, nothing she wants to instill these “habits” in them while they’re young. “I love to move now because I started dancing when I was 2, like I’ve been exercising my whole life and I loved it.”

Hilaria is such an amazing mom and role model to other parents!

