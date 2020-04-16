Wow. Hilaria Baldwin didn’t have to go to the doctor to find out she was pregnant with baby No. 5. The yoga instructor said she “knew right away” that something was different about her body.

“I knew before I could take a test that I was pregnant. I’ve done this so many times that I really know that feeling,” she explained to People on Wednesday, March 15. “Even though I knew it would be early, I started taking a test every other day to kind of give myself a sense of how far along I would be. And right when I thought it would turn positive, it did!”

After suffering from two miscarriages in 2019, Hilaria was happy to learn she was going to be a mother again. However, she did take everything with a grain of salt.

“I was kind of cautious and I didn’t really know what to say because it was so soon after when I lost my last baby,” the mom of four revealed. “I didn’t really have the emotions. I’ve been through so much. And then the [coronavirus] came to the forefront for all of us, so I didn’t want to turn the dialogue to myself.”

Hilaria remained strong and her husband, Alec Baldwin, stood right by her side. Whatever she needed, he was there to help. “My husband has started cooking and it’s been really nice,” the Mom Brain podcast cohost gushed, even though she said it’s “not that different” from what he used to do before.

But due to coronavirus, Hilaria has been spending even more time with the Hollywood hunk. “Alec is rarely away from us,” she explained. “If he goes to shoot somewhere, we go with him, which is not very often. We rarely spend a night apart from each other.”

When the brunette beauty and her hubby welcome their baby, they’ll shower their child with so much love! At home, Hilaria said she and Alec don’t even get on each other’s nerves.

“We definitely had our moments of course,” she said. “But I’ve heard some intense conversations from people that are like, ‘Oh my God, I’m going to kill my person right now, it’s too much!’ We typically spend so much time together that this is really not abnormal.”