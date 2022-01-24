Love It or List It Vancouver star Todd Talbot is a real estate expert with a background in acting and theater. His personality has become a favorite amongst HGTV viewers along with his on-screen relationship with cohost Jillian Harris. When he’s not making major deals with his clients on television, Todd is a loving husband to his wife, Rebecca Talbot, and a proud father to their two kids, Kesler and Ashlyn.

Todd and Rebecca met in 2002 while they were starring in a production of West Side Story at Vancouver’s Arts Club Theatre. He had previously worked on the Canadian drama Fifteen alongside Ryan Reynolds from 1991 to 1993. It was his interest in theater that led him to cross paths with his future wife. The pair fell in love and were married in 2007.

Courtesy of Rebecca Talbot/Instagram

Like her husband, Rebecca has numerous acting credits including a role in The X-Files in the ‘90s, The Collector, Millennium and Married Life. The Canadian-born beauty had her sights set on becoming an actress at a young age.

“I started my performing career as the fourth of five children vying for attention by singing, dancing, pouting or generally acting ridiculous and I’ve just kept that act up ever since,” the mom of two wrote on her blog.

Todd and Rebecca welcomed their daughter, Ashlyn, in 2009. Their son, Kesler, was born in 2011. In 2017, the Talbots sold their Lions Bay home that their children grew up in and purchased a smaller East Vancouver home. Rebecca was particularly excited to decorate the new home for Christmas.

“This is our first Christmas in our little house and we’re very excited,” the HGTV star told the Vancouver Sun in November 2019 about his wife. “Rebecca has always wanted outdoor Christmas lights and this is the first year we’ve had them.”

The happy couple are always sharing sweet posts about each other on social media. The pair do everything together from cheering on their son at his hockey games, to spending the day out on the lake with their family. “Life is easier together,” Rebecca captioned a sweet Instagram selfie with her husband in October 2021. For Todd, spending time with his wife and two kids is the best way to end a busy day, especially in their new home.

“We spend a lot more time together as a family, which is great,” he said. “A smaller space forces you to interact more and I love that. The kids are only going to be small for such a short time and I want to be part of it all.”