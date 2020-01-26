It’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years since Kevin Sorbo first won our admiration playing Hercules on Hercules: The Legendary Journeys back on January 16, 1995. The series ran for six seasons and amassing tons of followers until it ended on November 22, 1999. Thankfully, though, it spawned two spinoffs in the form of Xena: Warrior Princess and Young Hercules. But what is the iconic show’s cast up to now? Let’s investigate!

Well, before Hercules: The Legendary Journeys took off, it was preceded by a number of TV movies featuring the same characters. These, of course, included Hercules and the Amazon Women, Hercules and the Lost Kingdom, Hercules and the Circle of Fire, Hercules in the Underworld and Hercules in the Maze of the Minotaur.

It was at this point that the cast — which also included Michael Hurst, Tawny Kitaen and the late Kevin Smith — were catapulted to fame. Michael, 62, played Hercules’ sidekick, Iolaus; Tawny, 58, played Hercules’ beautiful wife, Deianeira; and Kevin — who passed away in 2002 at the age of 38 in 2002 — played Hercules’ half-brother Ares.

While we explore the trio who are still with us in the below slides, let’s take a look at the career Kevin — who hailed from New Zealand, where the show was filmed — had after it ended. He seemed to make the shift into movies, landing a high-profile role in Tears of the Sun opposite Bruce Willis. Sadly, though, he never got to play the part. He was tragically killed in an accident while visiting a film set in Beijing.

Hercules: The Legendary Journeys spawned a wave of numerous other shows set in ancient times and with characters from either mythology or legend. Despite us living in the era of the reboot and revival, there hasn’t been much word on whether or not we’ll see this series brought back to life. That said, we should probably never say never.

