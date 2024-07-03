Henry Cavill Under Pressure to Propose to GF Natalie Viscuso

Henry Cavill is expecting his first child with Hollywood executive Natalie Viscuso and they’re very much in love – as pals urge the notorious commitment-phobe to break the habit of a lifetime and put a ring on her finger ASAP!

“Even as he and Natalie march forward with plans for a family and even for business collaborations, Henry still keeps one foot in his hobby-filled lifestyle,” a source exclusively tells Closer. “And also is totally adamant about making England, and not Los Angeles, his permanent base of operations.”

The Superman star, 41, and Natalie, 34, went Instagram official with their relationship in April 2021, shortly after being spotted on a romantic walk together in London together.

Natalie is a television executive at Vertigo Entertainment, a Los Angeles-based production company behind Prime Video’s Them: Covenant. She formerly worked at Legendary Entertainment, which produced Henry’s films Man of Steel (2013) and Enola Holmes (2020).

The pair, who are known to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, announced they were expecting their first child together in April at the New York City premiere of his film The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

Getty Images

“A lot of this relationship has been conducted over long distances because Henry treasures his bachelor time too much,” the insider states. “But he also has a whole extended family in England that he’s still very close to and that he still relies on.”

Henry and Natalie made their red carpet debut more than a year later in April 2022 for the premiere of the Channel Island native’s film Enola Holmes 2.

The source says that Natalie has been “incredibly patient” with the Justice League actor but is waiting for him “to formalize things with a proposal and a wedding date.”

“Henry does everything at his own pace and is careful about every decision he makes, but that still doesn’t explain why he hasn’t taken the big step Natalie clearly wants him to,” the source concludes. “She’s not an insecure person but Henry’s super-slow and purposeful way of doing everything in their relationship has made her a bit antsy, to say the least!”

Prior to his relationship with Natalie, the Man of Steel actor was romantically linked to Kaley Cuoco, Tara King and Lucy Cork. Shortly after going public with his relationship with Natalie, Henry slammed public “speculation” about his private and professional life partnerships.

“While I do appreciate the passion and support by those very people who are ‘speculating,’ It has come to such a point that I needed to say something, which in itself, is a bad thing,” he wrote via Instagram in May 2021. “So, to you out there who are expressing your disdain and showing your displeasure through a surprising variety of ways, it’s time to stop”

He continued, “I know it can be fun to speculate, to gossip, and to dive into our own personal echo chambers on the internet, but your ‘passion’ is misplaced, and it causes harm to the people I care about most.”

The Sand Castle star concluded his statement by telling his fans, “I am very happy in love, and in life,” adding, “I’d be enormously grateful if you were happy with me.”