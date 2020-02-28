Amid the ongoing royal family drama regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s decision to step back as senior members, a not-so-surprising celebrity is coming to the royal couple’s defense. Dame Helen Mirren revealed she’s in support of the Sussexes and has no doubt “their instincts are absolutely correct.”

“I applaud them for it,” the 74-year-old actress, who won an Oscar for her role of Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth in 2006’s The Queen, shared with Variety in a new interview. “Hugely, actually. Of course, it is complicated.”

Besides standing in support of the royal couple — who announced their plans to split time between the U.K. and North America in early January — the Good Liar star also gave a sweet shout-out to the former Suits actress, 38. Meghan is “a fantastic addition to the royal family,” Helen gushed, noting she is “charming, did everything right, was gracious, was sweet-natured, and seemed to be … Wow! What a lovely addition.”

Helen also insisted Meghan “didn’t seem to be neurotic” as she’s been portrayed across British media. “So, I think it is a loss in a way,” the Academy Award winner continued. “But, at the same time, I think their instincts are absolutely correct. And I think it will all, hopefully, sort itself out, and the tabloid pearl-clutchers will get over their trauma at not having someone to attack all the time. They’ll find another victim … probably me!”

While tons of Hollywood stars, including Hugh Grant, Bette Midler and tons more, flooded the pair with support, a source close to the royal family told Closer Weekly that it appears they are also getting support from inside too.

“[Sarah Ferguson] totally supports Harry and Meghan’s decision to move to North America and can’t blame them for going!” the insider close to the proud parents of 9-month-old Baby Archie exclusively dished in early February. “She always had a soft spot for Meghan.”

Domic Lipinski/PA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Prince Andrew‘s ex-wife, 60, also previously showed support for the former American actress. After Meghan detailed the struggles she faced living in the public eye in the fall 2019 documentary titled Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Sarah — who shares Princess Beatrice, 31, and Princess Eugenie, 29, with the Duke of York — explained why she “can relate to her.”

“I know what Meghan is going through,” Fergie candidly confessed to Vogue Arabia in December 2019. “It must be hard for Meghan.”

We bet all this support means the world to Meg and Harry!