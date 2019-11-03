She has had a long and illustrious career, but while Helen Mirren has been in plenty of films, there is still one situation that she won’t ever feel completely comfortable with: filming intimate scenes.

The 74-year-old recently sat-down with Daily Mail to touch on many different aspects of her career, including not being all for romantic situations on-screen — mainly because she has never seen herself as sexy. “I know people mean it as a compliment, but I find it very annoying,” the Oscar-winner told the outlet. “I am not beautiful, that’s just a fact. And I have always been uncomfortable with the tag of ‘sexy.’”

“I spent most of my career feeling incredibly embarrassed and awkward about every intimate romantic scene I had to do,” The Queen star continued. “I would push myself to do them because acting is about challenging yourself, liberating yourself and all I ever wanted was to be a good actor. But sexy? No. Beautiful? No. And then there’s the element of being objectified and patronized thrown in. All it’s ever made me feel is awkward.”

James Veysey/Shutterstock

While she does not want to be described as “sexy,” the actress would like to be seen in a certain way: as “cool.” “That’s not true either, but it would be nice. I would like to be cool,” Helen said.

The Good Liar costar is no stranger to being quite open about how she feels about her looks — she once revealed that she is completely fine with aging. “I don’t often wish that I’m younger because I think that it’s pretty cool to be older,” she explained during a speech at the Women in Film pre-Oscar party. “What I love the most about being older is that lovely I don’t give a f–kness kind of thing.”

“All you young things don’t be afraid of getting older because it’s f–king great, but tonight looking at this audience, I do wish I was about 40 years younger,” she added.

Everyone will always love Helen!