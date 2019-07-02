Oh, là là! Heidi Klum and fiancé Tom Kaulitz looked more in love than ever while spotted out and about in Paris on Monday, July 1. The America’s Got Talent host and her musician beau couldn’t hold back their affection as they strolled through the cobblestone street of Boulevard St Honore during their visit to the City of Love.

The night before, the 46-year-old beauty and the Tokio Hotel guitarist hit the red carpet of the 2019 amfAR Gala at the Peninsula Hotel. The adorable couple — who announced their engagement last December — stepped out for the prestigious event in support of the American Foundation for AIDS Research’s efforts in HIV/AIDS research, awareness and prevention.

Throughout her trip, Heidi was seen shopping with her kiddos, grabbing lunch and stepping out for public appearances. Scroll down below to see pics from Heidi and Tom’s romantic Paris outing!