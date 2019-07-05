She all smiles! Heidi Klum took some time recently to remind us all that she is having quite the year, as she shared a video of herself twirling around in Paris, all while showing off her slim figure.

The 46-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, July 5, to post a clip of herself out in public, taking a little spin: literally! In the video, the supermodel twirls around and smiles, throwing her hands up in the air. “TGIF” she wrote alongside the cute vid.

Fans were of course all about it, as they took to the comments section to react. “Loving this!” one person said. Another added, “She’s a darling in the streets!”

It is no surprise that the former America’s Got Talent is all smiles these days, as she is engaged to be married to musician Tom Kaulitz, 29 — the planning has begun too! At first, “we were just snoozing around on it, just enjoying it,” Heidi told Us Weekly of their original wedding planning efforts. “And all of a sudden, we were like, ‘OK, let’s get started — so we did!”

Heidi, who has four kids — Leni, 14, Henry, 13, Johan, 12, and Lou, 9 — with her ex-husband Seal, has even stated that her children are all about seeing their mom get married. “The kids adore Tom. They can’t wait for the wedding!” the beauty told UK’s Closer magazine. “They’ll be very involved in it all.”

The Project Runway alum told the outlet how the pair first crossed paths. “We met in February 2018 — and honestly I would have married him that day, probably!” she explained. “I was surprised when he asked, but I was kind of thinking it was going to go that way because we just clicked.”

Now that Heidi will be getting married, we expect even more videos of her showing off her happiness!