Project Runway alum Heidi Klum practically burned up the red carpet at the 2019 AMAs when she arrived with her husband, Tom Kaulitz. The couple looked so in love after they secretly exchanged vows in February before tying the knot again in August and they could barely keep their hands off of each other.

At the star-studded event on Sunday, November 24, Heidi, 46, and Tom, 30, walked inside the Microsoft Theater together hand in hand and they even shared a couple of laughs together outside. However, things started heating up once the supermodel gave the Tokio Hotel rocker a big kiss on the lips before gushing about him on stage.

While she was presenting a category at the AMAs, she began talking about her beautiful weddings to Tom and said he’s a very “handsome” man. Elsewhere during the ceremony, eyewitnesses saw Heidi and Tom being “adorable” and Heidi even had his hand around her as she sipped a beverage. Their nuptials was so special that Heidi still isn’t over it.

“It was magical. It felt like, I actually didn’t want to come home anymore. It was so beautiful,” she recently gushed to Entertainment Tonight. “After being on this big boat, we went on a small, small sailboat, just my husband and I. And we went to all these beautiful little coves, ate way too much pasta, had the best time. The water is so beautiful. I didn’t want to come home.”

Heidi’s kids are also a big fan of Tom. “So far, so good,” she previously told Us Weekly and a few other reporters in September about if her children — Helene, 15, Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10 — love him or not. “I think it’s working out pretty good.”

Even though Tom is Heidi’s third husband, they don’t look like they’ll be separating anytime soon. “He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky. I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life,” she once told People. “He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good.”

Heidi and Tom have found true happiness in each other — that much is clear.