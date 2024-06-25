Heidi Klum Flaunts Abs in Bikini on Vacation in Italy [Photos]

Heidi Klum wasted no time slipping into her best bikini for her big summer vacation this year! The supermodel rocked a brown swimsuit for her fabulous Italian getaway with her family on June 22.
Slaying Her Look
Heidi, 51, looked glamorous while spending time by the water with kids Leni, Henry, Johan and Lou. She shares Leni, 20, with ex Flavio Briatore, while her other three kids were born during her marriage to Seal.
Model Mom
Just like her mom, Leni is also model. She was seen smooching her boyfriend, Aris Rachevsky, during the trip.
Bathing Beauty
The fashionista is currently married to Tom Kaulitz, whom she recently rocked matching swimsuits with in an Instagram post. “Love is ….. when he matches your bikini print,” Heidi captioned the video. Clearly, she’s got great taste in bathing suits!
Family Fun
Here Heidi is pictured with her rarely seen kids as they enjoyed a boat ride together. It’s obvious she had a blast during the trip!
Making Headlines
The Germany’s Next Topmodel host recently made headlines after ripping her shirt off during an appearance on Hot Ones on June 20. “I have to take this off,” she said before revealing her red bra to the audience.
She’s Got Style
Fans have loved seeing Heidi as a judge on America’s Got Talent this season, as she also sports glamorous looks on the talent competition program.