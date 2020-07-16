Mom of four Heidi Klum looks amazing! The 47-year-old showed off her fit figure when she shared a photo of herself working out on Instagram amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“BodyMindSoul,” Heidi captioned the pic of herself in a sports bra and leggings. The supermodel appeared to be outside her house while she lifted weights alone. In order to keep herself looking so good, Heidi said she likes to start her day with a healthy breakfast.

“One thing [the kids and I] do every morning is have a smoothie,” she previously told Women’s Health. But since Heidi is a busy mom, she’ll normally grab lunch from the catering table of a TV set. “There’s pasta, bread, chicken, fish and vegetables,” she explained about what she’ll find there. “I’ll eat everything but the pasta and bread. Do I want pasta? I do. I choose not to eat it.”

When dinner time rolls around, the doting mom will get her four kids, Helene, 16, Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10, involved with meal prep. Some of the things she’ll have them do are peel and chop the vegetables so they can see what goes into their meal. “Someone doesn’t just drop it off in a [delivery] bag,” she said. But eating healthy is not the only way the Project Runway alum stays fit.

Thanks to her trainer David Kirsch, Heidi quickly got back into shape after she gave birth to her kids. “I pretend it’s bikini season all year [round],” she gushed to Glamour in a previous interview. “My favorite workout is a long run along the Westside Highway, which stretches along the Hudson River in New York City … it’s a beautiful path, and you always feel surrounded by such an amazing community.”

But as time went on, Heidi decided to keep her workouts closer to home. Nowadays, she’ll try to find ways to stay active with her kids like jumping on a trampoline or go biking. But nonetheless, the fashionista still looks great in everything she wears!