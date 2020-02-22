Makes sense! Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart have been married for quite some time, but the iconic actor is now revealing the very secret behind it all.

“Don’t talk,” the 77-year-old told Parade about the key behind his 10-year marriage to the Ally McBeal alum, 55. Instead, “nod your head,” he added. But that’s not it — Harrison also says to make sure you do all of your chores.

“Well, if my chores are done and there’s nothing more pressing and the weather’s good, I’ll go flying — I love to fly up there — or walk in the woods, do some work, ride my road bike or mountain bike,” the Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark star told the outlet.

The A-lister and his wife tied the knot in 2010. They share one son together, Liam, whom the actress adopted prior to meeting the Hollywood star. However, Harrison also has four more kids — sons Ben, 52, Willard, 50, and Malcolm, 32, and daughter Georgia, 29 — from his two previous marriages.

“Harrison never thought he’d become a late-in-life dad, but it’s been a tremendous blessing to him,” a friend once told Closer about the Oscar nominee’s role as a father. “He has been mindful to give Liam his full attention.”

And while he makes his family the priority, let’s also not forget that Harrison is all about his incredible movie career — one that he continues to work on today. Not only will he soon be releasing another film titled Call of the Wild, but he’s working on a TV series based off the Netflix doc, The Staircase. If that doesn’t get you excited, this will: the Chicago native isn’t done with his Indiana Jones character quite yet, as he and director Steven Spielberg are working on bringing a fifth installment to the iconic franchise.

“I’m excited to play the character again. I love making those films,” Harrison told Entertainment Weekly during a chat.. “They’re great entertainment. … We’re very close to being able to begin to start.”

It certainly sounds like Harrison still has plenty left on his plate — we can’t wait to see what is his next adventure!