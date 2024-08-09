Harrison Ford Is Totally at Peace With Cranky Reputation

Harrison Ford may come across as a cranky old man to some, but he’s totally at peace with not suffering fools lightly and takes great delight telling anyone who doesn’t match up to his standards or values to take a hike.

“Harrison’s at the age where he’s more confident and couldn’t give a hoot what people think about it,” an insider exclusively reveals to Closer. “If he doesn’t like something, he sends it back. If he doesn’t like a question, he won’t answer it. He’s not going to sit around and let Hollywood walk all over him.”

The source continues, “He never was much of a sport in that area, people always thought of him as a bit of a grouch. That said, he’s not trying to be rude on purpose. Most often, his replies sound funny, though it’s probably nervous laughter you’re hearing.”

The insider says that Harrison, 82, “enjoys the finer things in life that float his boat as opposed to playing the game anymore after all he’s done” and that if people think the Star Wars star “comes across as a cranky puss, too bad.”

“The only people he’s not cranky around are Calista [Flockhart, his wife] and his kids,” says the source. “He’s Mr. Softie around them. Everybody else needs to play by his rules or they can get lost.”

The Clear and Present Danger star has long been rumored to be a bit grumpy when doing interviews and in July, Harrison was asked for his opinion on “who would handle snakes better.” He was given the options of his classic character Indiana Jones or his upcoming turn as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in Captain America: Brave New World.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

“This is a ‘Who shot first, Greedo or Han Solo,’” Harrison told Entertainment Weekly. “I’ve always treated these questions with the utmost respect and somehow, at the same time, complete disdain. I will not answer that stupid question.”

Harrison continued, “But thank you. Delighted to have this opportunity.”

In 2014, the Raiders of the Lost Ark star participated in an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit and was asked about the famous scene with Greedo and Han Solo in 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope.

“I don’t know and I don’t care,” Harrison wrote in reply.

Over the years, many fans have chalked up Harrison’s less-than-friendly replies to possible social anxiety. However, the Working Girl actor said that wasn’t the case.

“S–t. That sounds like something a psychiatrist would say, not a casual observer,” Harrison told The Hollywood Reporter in February 2023. “No. I don’t have a social anxiety disorder. I have an abhorrence of boring situations. I was shy when I first went onstage — I wasn’t shy, I was f–king terrified. My knees would shake so badly, you could see it from the back of the theater. But that’s not social anxiety.”

The Blade Runner star continued, “That’s being unfamiliar with the territory. I was able to talk myself through that and then enjoy the experience of being onstage and telling a story with collaborators.”