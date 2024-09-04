Coparenting with an ex-spouse can be difficult — even for successful people like Halle Berry. The Oscar-winning actress, 58, is taking her ex, Olivier Martinez, to court to gain sole custody of their son, Maceo, 10. “Halle and Olivier, 58, have different styles when it comes to parenting,” explains an insider. “She’s firm but a lot more open-minded than Olivier, who’s very old-fashioned regarding parenting boys. She feels Maceo gets away with more when he’s with his dad.”

Halle asserts that Maceo’s father, an actor she separated from in 2015 after two years of marriage and finally divorced in 2023, prioritizes athletics over education. “She’s not trying to keep Olivier away from his son, she just wants Maceo to get the [scholastic] help he needs,” explains the insider. In her court document, Halle said she wanted to hire a tutor for her son, but Olivier rejected the idea because it would conflict with Maceo’s soccer practice. “Because of [Olivier] prioritizing soccer activities over Maceo’s educational and psychological well-being, Maceo’s educational and behavioral challenges worsened, and he continued to fall further behind in school,” says the document.

Halle Berry Is Speaking Up in Court Against Olivier Martinez

Halle, who also has a daughter, Nahla, 16, from her five-year relationship with Canadian model Gabriel Aubry, tries to raise her children with a mix of love, support and discipline. “She has Nahla almost all the time, but Gabriel does spend time with her,” explains the insider. “It took a while, but Halle and Gabriel finally have a somewhat healthy relationship.”

She’d like to have that with Olivier, too, but she’s worried he’s trying to turn Maceo against her. “She does feel that Maceo has been influenced by Olivier. He worships his father,” explains the insider. “She’s afraid that her son might take sides against her.”