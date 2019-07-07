Distance hurts. Gwyneth Paltrow‘s husband, Brad Falchuk, is feeling the impact of being far away from his wife, as a recent photo of hers reminded him of the space that currently resides between them.

The actress 46, took to Instagram earlier this week to share a snap of herself holding a martini while wearing a beautiful white gown with a plunging neck line. “Merci Paris, I always love seeing you,” the Oscar winner wrote alongside the picture. Plenty of fans responded to the photo, with one of course notably standing out.

“Because I’m thousands of miles away, this post is mean,” Brad, 48, replied in the comments section.

The star, who tied the knot with her man in 2018, turned heads earlier this year when she revealed that she and her husband don’t live under the same roof. “Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” the blonde beauty told The Sunday Times — Brad lives in his own house nearby with his children, Isabella and Brody, from a previous marriage.

However, not everyone is fond of the Goop founder’s living arrangement. “It seems like rich people stuff,” Meghan McCain said during the June 12 episode of the morning talk show, The View. “What if you can’t afford two houses? Come on, you guys.”

“I don’t try and judge anybody else’s marriage because you don’t know what goes on and what works for people,” the 34-year-old told her cohosts. “But the rent alone would be enough to make me angry … so I probably wouldn’t do it.”

Regardless, it seems like the distance has only been a plus for the A-lister and her love. Earlier this year, Gwyneth’s mother, actress Blythe Danner, said her daughter is “very” happy with her second husband. “They’re having a great time,” the 76-year-old told Us Weekly. Sweet!