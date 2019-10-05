One big happy family! Gwyneth Paltrow has no problem at all with her ex-husband Chris Martin‘s new girlfriend Dakota Johnson, and she proved that recently by sending the actress some lovely birthday wishes.

The Oscar-winner took to Instagram on Friday, October 4, to gush over Dakota on her special day. “Happy 30th birthday to this absolute gem,” Gwyneth, 47, wrote alongside a black-and-white snap of the Fifty Shades of Grey star. Take a look at the sweet post below!

Fans were all about the nice gesture, as they took to the comments section to respond. “This friendship is too precious,” one person said. Another added, “And THIS is how family behaves!”

The Shakespeare in Love star and the musician, 42, tied the knot in 2003 before parting ways in 2016. They share two kids — daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13. While Chris has found love again, so has Gwyneth — she married television writer Brad Falchuk in 2018.

Gwyneth wasn’t the only notable face to so write up a kind message for Dakota on her day — the star’s mother, Melanie Griffith also shared some lovely words about her eldest daughter. “My Coqui … Happy Birthday my beautiful girl!” the Working Girl star, 62, wrote next to a throwback pic of her child. “I am honored to be your Mama. So so proud of you! I love you with all of my heart!”

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

It also seems to be going all well in this family, because Melanie is all for Dakota’s new man. “I love my daughter’s boyfriend. I think that they’re an awesome couple,” she told People while attending the Farrah Fawcett Foundation’s Tex-Mex Fiesta in Beverly Hills on September 6. The happy pair were first said to be an item way back in October 2017, when they were spotted grabbing some sushi together.

“They seemed very happy to see each other and immediately jumped into conversation,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “She was catching him up on work and the different projects she has coming up. She was telling him where she is going to be and asking him what he thought. They both seemed to really respect each other’s opinions.”

We find it so great that Gwyneth, Chris and Dakota can all get along so well!