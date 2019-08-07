If you’re happy Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are back together, there’s one person you can thank for that: Chris’ ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow. The pair split for a short time but reconciled in June since “Gwyneth is the one that pushed them to do it,” a source told Us Weekly.

The 42-year-old musician and the 29-year-old actress first sparked reconciliation rumors when they were spotted out two nights in a row, according to the magazine. First, they made an appearance at Dakota’s wrap party for her upcoming film Covers on Wednesday, July 31. The next night, Chris joined the brunette beauty at the Hollywood premiere of her new film called The Peanut Butter Falcon.

The Coldplay frontman and the 50 Shades of Grey starlet were first linked when they went on a sushi date in October 2017. “Chris and Dakota walked in together and sat at a table for two tucked away in the corner,” an onlooker told Us Weekly at the time. “They seemed very happy to see each other and immediately jumped into conversation. She was catching him up on work and the different projects she has coming up. She was telling him where she is going to be and asking him what he thought. They both seemed to really respect each other’s opinions.”

In September 2018, Dakota admitted in an interview with Tatler magazine that she was “very happy” with the dad of two. Chris — who was previously married to the Goop founder for 10 years before they called it quits in 2014 — even got the seal of approval from his ex.

In April 2019, Gwyn, 46, posed for a picture with Dakota at Derek Blasberg’s birthday party. “Gwyneth is happy if Chris is happy,” a source told the outlet. “She only wants the best for him. She trusts his judgment and knows he’s smart about his decisions and who he spends time with.”

But by June 2019, fans started speculating that there was trouble in paradise since the two Hollywood A-listers hadn’t been seen together in public since 2018. According to reports, Dakota and Chris weren’t on the same page when it came to starting a family together. “Chris made it clear that he wants more kids as soon as possible but Dakota’s career has really taken off, and that’s the last thing she wanted to think about right away,” a friend of the singer told the Sunday Express.

Well, sounds like Gwyn really came to the rescue. Nothing like your ex playing matchmaker, right?!