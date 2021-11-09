OK, Gwyneth Paltrow, we see you! The A-lister went braless in a slinky black dress with rainbow sequins while leaving Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, November 8.

Gwyneth, 49, paired the fun look with deep blue velvet kitten heels and modest gold jewelry. As for her glam, the Academy Award winner wore her hair in effortless beach waves.

Gwyneth appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her new Netflix series, Sex, Love & Goop. “Courageous couples journey toward more pleasurable sex and deeper intimacy with help from Gwyneth Paltrow and a team of experts in this reality series,” is the official description of the series.

“There are so many people who really love their partner and then are really struggling with the intimate aspect of their relationship. They’re really aware of what they’re bringing in from other areas of their lives, or childhoods that are negatively impacting their marriages or whatever the case may be, and so people were willing, and they’d go through a whole process,” Gwyneth during an October interview with Entertainment Tonight. “But I’m just so in awe of these couples who just showed up with so much bravery.”

Since launching Goop in 2008 — which was originally a weekly e-mail newsletter — the Iron Man actress, who is married to director Brad Falchuk, has never shied away from discussing the ins and outs of sex. Consequently, Gwyneth learned how to approach discussing sex with her children, Apple and Martin Moses, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin.

“I try always to be neutral on the topic. I think my generation, we got a lot of messages around sex that made us feel bad about it,” the Los Angeles native told Entertainment Tonight.

“I try to just be curious, and teenagers are never going to want to talk to their parents about sex, ever. I sort of follow their lead and luckily, in middle school they had a very thorough sex education, so the school handled the kind of birds and the bees parts,” Gwyneth added. “Then I am there for any questions, but the questions are pretty minimal.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Gwyneth Paltrow going braless while leaving Jimmy Kimmel Live!