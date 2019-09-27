One big happy family! Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that her ex-husband, Chris Martin, gets along so well with her current husband, Brad Falchuk, “because of conscious uncoupling.”

The blonde beauty called both “amazing men” during the Advertising Week: How Do You Stand Out From the Crowd? panel in New York City on Thursday, September 26. “Chris and I really thought we would love to do this in a way that we remain a family, even though we’re not a couple. People freaked out. They were like, ‘This is nuts. This is insane. We hate you,’” the 47-year-old town the crowd about the term she first used in 2014 after she announced she was separating from the Coldplay frontman.

At first, the phrase surprised the general public, but now it seems like people are more on board with it. “This was actually a really interesting lesson that I learned at Goop because I think what some people heard was, ‘Well, then your parents did it wrong, or you did it wrong,’ which of course was the opposite of the intention of it,” she explained. “But I was like, ‘Oh, gosh. I’m sure that’s why it was triggering for some people.’ But at this point, it’s something that even though people were like, ‘What is this? We don’t get it,’ a lot of pushback. Now, it’s something that people are like, ‘Oh, wait. Yeah, this might be a good thing to do.’”

The actress continued to explain that the term — which came from philosopher Dr. Habib Sadeghi and Dr. Sherry Sami — has influenced other people. “Again, people come up to me all the time, and they said, ‘If you hadn’t written that, I never would have taken the approach of forgiveness and trying to put down spite and actively doing that for the sake of my children,’ et cetera. I do think it’s important to keep bravery at the center of what we all do because it’s so easy to let fear of judgment, or whatever, reduce the size of our spirit in the world, the size of our ambition.”

She added, “That’s really not why we’re on earth. We’re on earth to fulfill whatever it is in our heart. Sometimes it’s really scary to do that. Sometimes I still get scared of doing it, but I do it. I keep pushing forward.”

Gwyn and Chris, 42, called it quits in 2014 after 10 years of marriage. The former flames — who share two kids: Apple, 15, and Moses, 13 — have since moved on as Gwyn is now married to Brad, and Chris is dating actress Dakota Johnson.

Even before the Goop founder tied the knot to the Glee producer, 48, she posted photos of Brad with Chris on Instagram. “Family structure can be reinvented, and divorce doesn’t have to be devastating,” she told the Evening Standard in January 2019. “It doesn’t have to be the end of your relationship with somebody.” Clearly, it works for them!