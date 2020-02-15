A pivotal moment. Gwyneth Paltrow recalls the important time her now ex-husband Chris Martin informed her that she might be going through postpartum depression.

The 47-year-old recently sat-down with fellow actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus on an episode of her Goop Podcast to discuss what she went through following the birth of her second child, Moses, in 2006. “With my son, I had it quite badly, and I didn’t realize it,” the A-lister explained. “I just thought I couldn’t get my s–t together, and I was so all over the place emotionally and really disconnected from myself. It was terrible and lonely and awful, awful.”

However, it was the Coldplay frontman, 42, who eventually brought it to her attention. “It was really a lifesaver, one day my ex-husband — my husband at the time — said, ‘I think you might have postpartum depression.’ “And I was like, ’What?’ I was stunned,” the Oscar-winner said. “I just thought it was just coming out of nowhere, but then I just felt myself break open with so much relief, and just to have someone observe and name it, and I was like, s–t, I think you’re right.”

After realizing she was going through a tough time, Gwyneth decided to take the necessary steps to feel alright again. She thought, “‘I better get help and start to deal with this and talk to somebody.’ And so I started doing yoga, and I started doing acupuncture, and I started seeing a therapist, and then it started to pass.”

The star and the musician also share daughter Apple, 15. It should come as no surprise to hear Gwyneth praising her ex-husband, especially since the duo has been quite open about still supporting each other through it all, even after their split in 2016.

“Yes. I think we’ve managed to really stay a family,” the Avengers costars once told ES Magazine on her relationship with the songwriter. “Chris is a very close friend. I see him every day, I talk to him every day. And it was very difficult, but I think you see in the children that they got through it, so I am proud of us, I really am. We kept to our commitment that we would put the children first.” So incredible!

We continue to be so happy Gwyneth and Chris are in each other’s corners.