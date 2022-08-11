So grown up! Despite being the oldest child of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin, Apple Martin has done her best to keep a low-profile over the years.

Gwyneth and Chris tied the knot in 2003 and welcomed Apple on May 14, 2004. The pair went on to have son Moses on April 8, 2006. The coparents famously “consciously uncoupled” in 2014. Though their divorce was finalized two years later, they have remained part of each other’s lives as they raise their daughter and son.

The Shakespeare in Love actress has proved she’s on good terms with the Coldplay lead singer various times on social media following their split. “Happy birthday my brother. Thank you for giving me these two,” Gwyneth wrote alongside a photo with Chris, Apple and Moses on the musician’s birthday in March 2018.

The Goop founder rarely shares photos of her children on social media, though she always makes sure to include special messages with the pictures she shares with her 8 million Instagram followers.

Gwyneth praised Apple in a sweet post when she turned 16 in May 2020. “I can’t believe I’m actually writing these words but … happy sweet sixteen my darling girl. You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor,” the Emma actress wrote at the time. “I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times.”

Chris and Gwyneth reunited to celebrate Apple’s high school graduation in June 2022. The California native documented the milestone by sharing a sweet selfie with Chris and Apple at the ceremony. “Congratulations to all of the graduates,” the SE7EN actress wrote above the photo, adding a special shoutout to Apple.

