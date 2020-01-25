So in love! Gwen Stefani has no problem at all talking about her relationship with Blake Shelton, and she recently showed off their fun night out together.

The 50-year-old took to Instagram this week to share a photo with her longtime boyfriend, 43. “Date night w my boo @blakeshelton Gx,” the entertainer wrote alongside a pic showing the happy pair smiling and posing for the cameras. People were loving the sweet snap, as they took to the comments section to gush.

“Best couple ever!” one fan said. “Blake should just propose to Gwen tomorrow,” another person boldly stated. Blake is nominated at the 2020 Grammys for Best Country Solo Performance for “God’s Country.” The famous pair will also hit the stage together at the awards show on Sunday, January 26, to perform “Nobody But You.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

While the country star has never won a Grammy before, perhaps having his lady by his side will be just the luck he needs. The happy pair have been together since 2015. While Blake does not have any children, he is around for the No Doubt singer’s three kids — sons Kingston, 13; Zuma, 11; and Apollo, 5 — whom she shares with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

“He is a good dad, actually,” the entertainer shared during her appearance on Today on September 23. “He’s been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I’m like, ‘You gotta get home, I need help.’ It’s hard. I got three boys.” Gwen also couldn’t help but talk about just how happy she is to have found Blake — whom she worked with this past season on The Voice.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“He’s a magical person. … I actually am so obsessed with Blake Shelton that I went back and I watched old interviews between [he and the ‘Today’ hosts] because I’m so fascinated that he was alive back then [and] I didn’t know him,” she revealed. “Life is full of surprises. I just never thought in my wildest dreams, on paper, a cowboy and a ska-like girl from Anaheim would be hanging out, but it works perfect and we’re just having so much fun and we just feel so blessed to be at this point in our lives.”

We simply love this couple!