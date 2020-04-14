Silver fox! Gwen Stefani teased boyfriend Blake Shelton about his “gray hair” during the Monday, April 13, episode of The Tonight Show: At Home Edition with Jimmy Fallon. The 50-year-old was giving her man a trim while talking to the comedian about life in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“She just said, ‘They aren’t showing up very well because of the gray,’” the 43-year-old country star laughed as the blonde beauty tried to shave the letters J and F in honor of the former SNL castmate on the sides of his head.

“Oh no. That looks terrible,” Gwen admitted when showing off the final result. “Dude, you are so Tiger King right now, you have no idea,” Jimmy joked with the couple.

The pair is currently in quarantine together at Blake’s home in Oklahoma, with a “bunch of Stefanis,” the “Sangria” singer explained. “I’m talking about a pile of them. It’s me and a bunch of Stefanis.”

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Blake had to cancel all of his upcoming shows. “Gwen and I immediately came here, and we have not left.” Since social distancing, Blake said they have gone back to basics. “It’s like Little House on the Prairie out here,” he revealed. While he has been killing time catching up on housework, the rocker has been working on her baking skills.

Thankfully, Gwen’s children approve of her man, which makes shacking up at his country home a smooth transition. The No Doubt singer’s three sons with ex Gavin Rossdale — Kingston, 13, Zuma 11, and Apollo, 5 — are “well-adjusted” to her relationship with her Voice costar, a source exclusively told In Touch in February. “They feel like they have two dads,” the insider said, adding, “So far there are no huge issues.”

Gwen and Gavin split in August 2015 and finalized their divorce in April 2016. Soon after parting ways with her ex, she found true love with Blake in late 2015.

“You have to hand it to Gwen, she’s definitely taken the high road,” the source continued. “And Blake knows better than to get involved or worse, get in the middle. Blake and Gavin don’t have issues with each other.”

