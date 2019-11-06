They may not be married anymore, but Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale have done all they can to make coparenting well the priority.

When it comes to coparenting, the former couple have “found a happy medium,” a source told Us Weekly. The duo tied the knot in 2002 before parting ways in 2016. They had three kids — Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5. Both parents have been open about their little ones in the past, especially working together to make sure they have all they need.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“You know, we both manage to feed them and get them to school on time, more or less!” the Bush frontman, 54, told the outlet at the world premiere of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum in Brooklyn on May 9. “They are doing really good. They’re really happy, and that’s it. We’re doing the best we can.” In fact, the rocker has even given his three boys some advice.

“To be whole, interesting and considerate human beings who make this world a better place. That’s it,” Gavin once told In Touch. “That’s all I tell them.” However, the musician has his own father, Douglas, to thank for a little piece of wisdom.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

“Never give up the chance to use the bathroom,” Gavin joked, before adding, “No! He was pretty low-key on advice. His whole thing would always be just let it be, and things will work out. Let it be, let the pieces fall.”

But while we expect parents to teach their children all sorts of things, The Voice judge revealed that her sons have offered up some advice for her too. “One thing the kids have taught me is how to be more organized,” the 50-year-old said in an interview with Shape. “I lived at home until I was 26, then I had a tour manager, then a manager, then an assistant. On tour, you even have somebody who has the key to your hotel room. But as a mom, you have to be the one in charge.”

It certainly looks like Gwen and Gavin have taken charge of their coparenting situation and have gone ahead and flourished — it truly is so great to see!