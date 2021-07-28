This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Oat milk may be the latest fad in the dairy-free aisle, but horchata is a true “alt milk OG.” With origins dating back to the Spanish Golden Age, this grain-based drink has all the creaminess you’d expect from milk, but without a trace of lactose. As a bonus, this traditional beverage is super easy to make and customize at home.

A glass of cold horchata is the perfect complement to the summer heat, especially when it’s paired with Tribe CBD oil. Keep reading to find out more about how to infuse our high-quality CBD with this time-honored beverage.

CBD Horchata Recipe

Today, the most popular versions of horchata are based on Mexican recipes, most of which use long-grain white rice as a base. However, it’s unlikely the first horchata recipes had any rice in them. Why do we say that? Well, just look at the name! “Horchata” is related to a Latin word that refers to “barley.”

While barley may be making a comeback in the traditional grains space, we figure it’s easier for most people to pick up a bag of rice. However, to make our recipe a little healthier, we’ve decided to use cooked brown rice. Not only does brown rice have more fiber than white rice, it also has a boatload of vitamins and minerals.

As with our other CBD cocktail recipes, please feel free to experiment with different methods of preparing your horchata. For instance, some people like to add nuts like sliced almonds for a, well, “nutty” flavor. You could also add a dab of coconut milk for a little tropical flair. Once you’ve found your ideal horchata recipe, be sure to share it with the Tribe on social media!

Ingredients

3 cups purified water

½ cup sugar

1 cup cooked brown rice

1 – 2 cinnamon sticks, crushed

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

Pour rice, water, sugar, Tribe CBD oil, cinnamon sticks, and vanilla extract into a bowl

Mix ingredients until well combined

Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let sit overnight

The next day, pour the rice mixture into a blender

Blitz until smooth

Pour horchata through a nut milk strainer

Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to five days

While you could strain your horchata through cheesecloth, most bartenders strongly recommend looking up a product called “nut milk bags.” While these bags may have a funny name, they are serious when it comes to keeping you safe. It’s unlikely any slivers of cinnamon or almond will seep through one of these mesh bags.

Of course, if you don’t feel OK using whole cinnamon sticks, you could substitute them with a few teaspoons of ground cinnamon. As always, please use the ingredients you feel most comfortable with.

How To Use Your Horchata? Make A Tribe CBD Cocktail, Of Course!

Now that you’ve got a bottle full of horchata, you may be wondering what to do with it. Sure, it’s great to drink horchata on its own, but what if you’re looking for something a little more exciting? Well, there’s no shortage of CBD cocktails on Tribe’s blog that you could give a horchata makeover!

For instance, some people enjoy using horchata as a milk substitute in the famous White Russian cocktail. Also, since horchata is associated with Mexico, many drinkers enjoy adding a nip of tequila to their chilled glass.

Be sure to review all of the recipes on Tribe CBD’s blog to figure out how you could use horchata during happy hour.