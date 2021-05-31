One of Miami’s top nightlife spots, LIV at Fontainebleau, has started taking cryptocurrency coins as payment for all bookings — and the new form of payment will get you in to see the hottest performers in Miami at the biggest venues in the city. LIV and Story, another top nightclub in Miami, have incredible summer line-ups, which include Zedd, Snoop Dog and David Guetta.

$eMax — being taken exclusively as payment — is a yield-based token that rewards back its investors two percent of every transaction. It is a decentralized ERC-20 growth token built on the secure Ethereum network. This is a secondary benefit to strengthen its existing system. Investors can use the coin in real-life transactions, an example of which would be the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul pay-per-view MMA fight.

Courtesy of Groot Hospitality

LIV recently reopened for its tenth season following a $10 million renovation. David Grutman, partner at MMG, enlisted design firm ICRAVE to oversee the transformation, which included over 18,000 square feet of new architecture, high ceilings, mood lighting and an iconic dome. The space was originally home to the renowned Tropigala Lounge, known in the 50s and 60s as the La Ronde Room. Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Elvis Presley and Tony Bennett have all graced its stage.