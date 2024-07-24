Ellen Pompeo is back for at least seven episodes of Grey’s Anatomy — but sources exclusively tell Closer the TV doctor’s costars are finding her return a bitter pill to swallow.

“They are set to start shooting the next season soon, and the word is most of the cast resent Ellen for breezing in and out with little consideration for their hard work,” says a show insider.

In 2022, Ellen, 54, announced she was ending her 19-season stint as surgeon Meredith Grey, explaining, “my brain is like scrambled eggs. I gotta do something new,” despite taking home $20 million a year for the gig.

Yet the star kept doing rounds on the drama with occasional cameos and by serving as an executive producer. And now she’s rejoining the onscreen talent on a part-time basis for episodes to air in the fall.

“A lot of people on the show are accusing her of using her power as executive producer to manipulate bosses and further her own goals without any thought to how they feel about it. It means more screen time and storylines for Ellen — and less for them,” the insider reveals.

Grey’s ratings flatlined in the wake of Ellen’s departure — and according to the source, the actress is convinced she’s the key to getting it off life support.

“She has a fair amount of righteousness about all the complaining she’s hearing. She feels like she’s saving the series, and they should be thanking her for coming back!” the insider says.

“Not only that but they wouldn’t even be in this show if it weren’t for her. She’s just taking up the bosses’ offer to stay in the franchise. Now, neither Ellen nor her costars feel like breaking the ice — and it’s made for an awkward atmosphere all around.”