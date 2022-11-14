Tour the Homes of the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Cast: See Where Ellen Pompeo and More Live

Since 2005, Grey’s Anatomy has won fans over with its dramatic storylines, tearful goodbyes to beloved characters and overall shock factor. So many incredible stars have come and gone from the series over the years with memories they’ll never forget from the set. Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl, Patrick Dempsey and more alums took their earnings from the show and other great works and purchased stunning homes.

Ellen began portraying Dr. Meredith Grey in the show’s first season. Her breakout performance in the medical drama, created and produced by Shonda Rimes, changed her life forever. The Golden Globe nominee’s captivating role earned critical acclaim and cemented her status as one of the top drama stars in the ABC lineup.

In August 2022, it was revealed that Ellen was taking a step back from her iconic role. The Massachusetts native was only slated to appear in eight episodes of the show’s 19th season which began airing in October 2022. She embraced her new part-time role in the series ahead of its premiere.

“I’m going to always be a part of that show,” Ellen explained in a September 2022 interview with Deadline. “I’m an executive producer. I spent two decades of my career on [Grey’s Anatomy] — it’s my heart and soul. I’ll never truly be gone as long as [it’s] on the air.”

In addition to her successful run as a main character on the program, the Law & Order alum is a mom of three. Ellen shares kids Stella, Sienna and Eli with her husband, Chris Ivery. The pair have built quite an impressive real estate portfolio since tying the knot in 2007. They’ve owned multiple homes in California and the Hamptons and most recently purchased an oceanfront Malibu home in May 2022.

Many famous faces have called Malibu home, including Ellen’s former costar Patrick. The Hollywood heartthrob appeared as a main cast member of Grey’s Anatomy for 11 seasons before leaving the series. He later returned for a recurring arc in the show’s 17th season. These days, the dad of three loves spending time at his gorgeous residence with his family after rekindling his romance with his wife, Jillian Fink.

“Everybody has their own path,” he told People in September 2016 about calling off their separation and saving their marriage. “Jill and I decided it was time to work on our issues and improve. We wanted to be role models for our kids like, OK, if you have differences, you can work them out.”

Keep scrolling to see into the homes of the Grey’s Anatomy cast.