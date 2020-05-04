Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and his 18-year-old daughter, Matilda Ramsay, killed the “Flip the Switch” challenge on TikTok! While wearing a burgundy red sweater, Gordon, 53, playfully added some seasoning to a dish Matilda was making. Every time her dad adjusted the recipe, the teen would bop her head in unison with Gordon.

But things changed quickly once the video cut to the MasterChef star making the dish in his daughter’s floral dress while Matilda seasoned the food in her dad’s sweater. Gordon’s chest was completely exposed but he didn’t seem to care. The only thing the foodie was concerned about was making a sweet dish with his daughter. Aww!

Gordon and Matilda, a.k.a. Tilly, share a special bond. Although the Hell’s Kitchen star is also a proud dad to his other kids — Megan, 22, Holly and Jack, both 20, and baby Oscar — Matilda is the only one who he shares a birthday with. In fact, when the pair made another trip around the sun in November 2019, the dad of five gave his little girl a sweet shout-out.

“18 yrs ago today this gorgeous lady was born. @tillyramsay you are gracious incredibly unselfish and always thinking of others before yourself, I’m so proud and happy to share our birthdays together, you are my best ever birthday present love you Kiddo. Dad X,” Gordon shared on Instagram at the time.

The culinary pro shares his children with wife Tana Ramsay and the couple are on the same page when it comes to raising their kids. That’s why Gordon doesn’t plan on leaving his fortune to his Matilda and her siblings in his will.

“It’s definitely not going to them, and that’s not in a mean way; it’s to not spoil them. The only thing I’ve agreed with Tana is they get a 25 percent deposit on a flat, but not the whole flat,” the FOX star told the Telegraph in April 2017. “I’ve been super lucky, having that career for the last 15 years in the U.S. Seriously, it has earned a fortune and I’ve been very lucky, so I respect everything I’ve got.”