Someone’s been hitting the gym! Gordon Ramsay had no problem showing off his toned physique recently, as he posed with his two sons — Jack and Oscar — on the beach in the Maldives

The famous chef, 53, took to Instagram on Saturday, December 28, to share a photo with his two boys. “New shorts for Christmas,” the Hell’s Kitchen star wrote alongside the pic showing him shirtless with Jack, 19, and Oscar sporting the same red shorts. Take a look at the snap below!

Fans were all about the post, as the took to the comments section to respond with nothing but positivity. “Like father, like son(s). Looking great!” one person wrote. Another added,” All sporting the “Baywatch” collection.” One user even joked, “I feel like you guys are ab-shaming the baby.”

The culinary legend shares his two boys with his longtime wife, Tana. The pair — who tied the knot in 1996 — also have three daughters — Megan, 21, Holly, 19, and Matilda, 17. Gordon has been all about his baby boy Oscar ever since his arrival. However, he does recall all of his emotions spewing out the day he was born.

“I’ve been giddy flying in a fighter jet at 1,000mph. I’ve done some very dangerous things underwater. But I’ve never, ever felt as vulnerable as I did when my son Oscar was born,” he explained to Daily Mail in an interview. “I’m sat there in the room worrying about menus and ingredients and all of a sudden this little head pops out the sun roof and you s–t yourself.”

“I cried my f–king eyes out. All of a sudden you are nobody. You’re standing there looking at a team of experts who are saying, ‘Right. We’re going to look after you now, Tana,'” he continued. “I was as white as a ghost. I fell back into the chair and I fainted. They said, ‘Tana’s fine. I think it’s you we need to look after next. It was just a moment of madness, being out of control. I’m a control freak, always in control.”

Thankfully, Gordon came out of it alright. And by the looks of it, it certainly seems like he is living his best life with his little ones.