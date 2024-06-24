Amy Robach

In 2014, Amy became an official coanchor on GMA after serving as a correspondent. In November 2022, she sparked romance rumors with GMA3: What You Need to Know cohost T.J. Holmes after they were spotted getting cozy in NYC. At the time, she was still legally married to Andrew Shue and he was still legally married to Marilee Fiebig. The duo were benched from the program following news of their romance. In January 2023, ABC confirmed that Amy and T.J. would not be returning to the program.

“After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions,” an ABC spokesperson said in a statement at the time.

They continued to date as they both finalized their divorces from their spouses and are still together. Amy shares daughters Ava and Annalise with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.