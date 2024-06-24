‘Good Morning America’ Hosts Then and Now: See What Anchors of the Past and Present Look Like Today
If you love starting your day by watching Good Morning America, you might remember most of the famous faces who have sat at the news desk over the years, including David Hartman, Joan Lunden, Amy Robach and more. So many popular stars have made names for themselves on ABC, and this is a fascinating look at their lives now.
1 of 13
2 of 13
3 of 13
4 of 13
5 of 13
6 of 13
7 of 13
8 of 13
9 of 13
10 of 13
11 of 13
12 of 13
13 of 13