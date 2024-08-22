As Good Morning America prepares to leave its iconic Times Square studio for a cutting-edge building down in Hudson Square, tensions are reaching the boiling point over who will claim the most spacious and luxurious accommodations.

“The move was supposed to be a fresh start for the show, but instead, it’s ignited a fierce competition among the hosts,” an insider exclusively tells Closer.

Adds the source, “Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan are all fighting to secure the best dressing room, and it’s causing a lot of friction!”