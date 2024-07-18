Good Bones' Tad Starsiak Says He's 'Living the Dream'

HGTV’s Tad Starsiak gave fans an update on his life after season 8 of Good Bones ended in October 2023.

“Really do feel like I’m living the dream doing what I love,” Tad, 30, wrote alongside a snapshot of a house he is currently working on in his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 16.

Good Bones fans have been rooting for Tad as he continues on with his construction business outside of the show. The general contractor got engaged to Anna Spiars during the season 8 finale of Good Bones.

“It just finally feels like I’m getting the slice of happiness that I really wanted for a long time and I found it in the most amazing woman,” he said with tears in his eyes during the episode.

They have since appeared together in photos posted on both of their Instagram accounts in May.

As for his relationship with sister Mina Starsiak Hawk while filming season 8, she revealed they were in a “challenging” place.

“My mom and I aren’t in a great place. My brother Tad and I aren’t in a great place. My brother William and I are in a kind of like nonexistent place,” the home renovation star told listeners during an episode of her “Mina AF” podcast in August 2023. “It’s complicated without even being complicated. We don’t really engage much, and the last engagement wasn’t super positive, and that was maybe a year ago.”

In September 2023, Mina spoke out once more about her rift with Tad, saying he was “not a good person for [her] to be around”

“My brother Tad said some really awful stuff to me and I’m sure he would say that I’ve said some awful stuff to him too,” she said during a podcast episode. “But the most recent stuff he said to me, he can’t say it’s not what he said. He can’t say I misunderstood. It’s in text and it’s black and white and that was kind of my final straw there.”

Courtesy of Tad Starsiak/Instagram

The following month, Tad addressed a fan question on Instagram surrounding whether or not he said “horrible things.”

“If optimism is so easy, then why is Mina saying you said horrible things to her that you can’t say you didn’t say because she has it in black and white in a text?” one person asked him. “You’re fooling no one here, Tad!!!!”

Tad responded, “It’s so not easy to be optimistic,” adding, “There’s so many reasons one could find not to be. No one here is claiming perfection here. I have my woes and struggles too!”

Despite all of the drama, Good Bones fans were thrilled when it was announced that the show would be returning to HGTV for a new limited season.

“The newest season of HGTV’s hit series Good Bones will follow Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mom Karen E. Laine as their lives evolve past their time renovating homes in Indianapolis,” HGTV announced on Wednesday, July 17. “Mina will purchase a very dated but ‘groovy’ lake house just north of Indy and give it much needed cosmetic updates to create the peaceful family getaway of her dreams. Karen will set off on a new adventure in Wilmington, North Carolina, where she’ll risk her retirement nest egg on a bungalow that requires more work than anticipated to become a colorful beachy oasis. Their new beginnings will play out across a limited three-week run.”

It was not immediately revealed which of their Good Bones costars would be returning for the new season. However, Mina did mention on her podcast that MJ Coyle and Austin Aynes were assisting in her lake house renovation, while Karen was seen spending time with Cory Miller in Wilmington.

The new season is set to premiere on Wednesday, August 14, at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.