Good Bones star Karen E. Laine is going into the new season of the HGTV show with a dramatic new look. The DIY expert debuted her shorter haircut in an Instagram Reel posted on July 24.

“Who is using tomato cages to support their monsteras and why didn’t you tell me what a great idea it was?” she captioned the post. “And yes, I cut my hair. But, no, I didn’t notice my bra strap peeking out. At least I’m not chewing gum this time.”

In the comments section, fans could not stop talking about Karen’s new pixie cut, with one fan writing, “Tomato schomato!!! That hair cut!!! How do you like it? It looks terrific.”

Karen replied to the comment, writing, “I’m not convinced I like it this short.”

Another person wrote, “OMG. I have not seen you with your short hair! You look absolutely stunning and fun and sassy.”

“First of all: I love your haircut. You look younger. Keep doing what you love,” another person penned.

Getty Images; Courtesy of Karen E. Laine/Instagram

On Wednesday, August 14, Karen will be appearing in a new season of Good Bones with daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk. The show will document renovations on Karen’s new house in Wilmington, North Carolina, as well as Mina’s new lake house in Indiana.

The announcement of the new show came as quite the shock after it was announced that season 8 of Good Bones would be the last. The final episode of the season aired in October 2023. Last month, fans of the series were elated when HGTV revealed that a new beginning was on the horizon for the show, with an all-new season.

“The extended 90-minute premiere episode will showcase Mina’s journey through a rocky home buying process and the renovation of her restful lakeside retreat, but along the way she must make a tough decision about her future,” the press release said. “The subsequent two hour-long episodes will feature Karen’s purchase of a 120-year-old beach bungalow with challenges at every turn, including weather that threatens to destroy the entire project mid-build.”

The show comes one year after Mina revealed during an episode of her “Mina AF” podcast that she was not “in a great place” with her mom and brother Tad Starsiak.

In the months that followed, the Two Chicks and a Hammer owner opened up about her family rift.

“I think kind of like towards the end of the show, when I was just feeling very crummy and angry and like not in a good place with a lot of things and a lot of people, I think that’s kind of how I started feeling going into the holidays and it wasn’t bringing out the best version of myself,” she said during a January episode of her podcast about navigating the holidays amid family drama.

Mina confirmed at the time that she was still “not in a great place” with some of her family members and felt a “weird tension and negative energy” between them.