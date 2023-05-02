Article presented by Nick Kasmik.

With over 1.1 million followers on Instagram and nearly 3 million more on TikTok, there’s no doubt that Grace Charis is the golf world’s up-and-coming social media princess.

Grace Charis was in high school when she realized she could one day play golf professionally and was enthralled with the sport. At that time, her academic responsibilities had to take priority, but then a budding influencer career put Grace’s golfing dreams on the back burner. So, when the opportunity presented itself for her to rekindle her love for the game, Grace took it without a second thought.

“The past few years have fueled me more than ever; being out in nature and the golf course makes me feel alive,” says Grace. “I’m proud to be in a sport that I can encourage other young women to be a part of, as golf is truly a mental and physical game.”

She didn’t realize how connecting with the game would catapult her to social media fame. But she was truly living out her childhood dream and was rewarded with the warmest of welcomes from fans of the sport, who immediately welcomed Grace as the next big thing in golf.

Grace noticed her follower count growing by the day as she began sharing images and reels of herself golfing in form-fitting outfits. Before she knew it, her career as a sports influencer had blown up so much that it’s become very rare for her to post an Instagram update without earning herself over 100k likes.

And yet, one can’t help but ask what exactly it is about Grace that makes her a crowd favorite on social media. After all, there are hundreds — perhaps even thousands — of people out there trying to break into the influencer industry, but primarily to no avail. Meanwhile, here we have Grace, fresh into her 20s, for whom fame and influence seem to come so effortlessly.

“The secret to my social media success, I’d say, would be ingenuity,” says Grace. “I did not start posting on social media to gain millions of followers. I simply wanted to share a slice of my life, including videos of me having fun while golfing, and perhaps also share some tips to those interested in learning more about golf.”

Interestingly, Grace’s fun, carefree personality — which shone through her content — resonated with a lot of audiences, both men and women. In fact, some of her most viewed videos on TikTok and Youtube take the viewer on a day in the life of Grace. No elaborate concepts, no frills, no filters — just a glimpse into the life of everyone’s favorite golf girl.

Now, Grace Charis uses her growing platform to build a future business while inspiring people to grow and love the game of golf!