Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have shared the big screen together for decades, but the life they built outside of Hollywood is “worth everything” and more. Despite some ups and downs over the years, the Overboard actress and the Escape from New York star are so grateful for their four kids, Oliver Hudson, Kate Hudson, Boston Russell and Wyatt Russell.

“You can actually survive a relationship in a way that when you get older you think, ‘I’m so glad I got through whatever period that was,'” Goldie, 74, shared during an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning on November 15. “Because relationships go through periods, sometimes really hard times, but there’s nothing sweeter than having a family.”

As she sat alongside Kurt, 69, during their conversation with host Tracy Smith, the First Wives Club star got candid about their iconic decades-long romance. Although Goldie and her longtime boyfriend have been going strong since they first started dating in 1983, they dished there’s “no secret” to maintaining their unbreakable bond.

“For me, anyway … it’s that you both want to be together. I mean, you’ve got to want to be together,” the Snatched actress explained. “You’re right,” Kurt chimed in as he sweetly held his blonde beauty’s hand. “It’s up and down, it’s sideways, whatever. At the end of the day, how do you explain it? I don’t know. For me, it’s the same thing as what [Goldie is] saying — I call that love.”

Even though the Death Becomes Her star and the handsome hunk are one of showbiz’s strongest power couples, Kurt revealed he wasn’t in the right state of mind when he met Goldie. The lovebirds crossed paths for the first time on the set of Swing Shift in 1983.

“When I met Goldie, I was at a time in my life where I was definitely gonna put my worst foot forward when it came to any kind of relationship,” he revealed. “I put my worst foot forward, and if you can handle that, then maybe there’s a chance of some reality there of us being together.”

Goldie argued that he was “fun,” but Kurt insisted he wasn’t on his A-game because he was “horribly hungover” when they were introduced. “That’s not a good foot forward,” he joked, noting the reason he didn’t put pressure on himself to make the best first impression.

“I didn’t try to put my best foot forward because it’s a hard thing to hold that up,” the Thing actor shared. “Once you’ve done that, now you’ve established something and you’ve set a bar that you can’t stay with.”

Goldie and Kurt share their only son together, Wyatt, 34, whom they welcomed in 1986, but they are also the proud parents of their blended family. The Private Benjamin alum is the mom of Oliver, 44, and Kate, 41, with ex-husband Bill Hudson, while Kurt shares son Boston, 40, with ex Season Hubley. Aside from their kiddos, the duo are the “doting” grandparents of their six grandkids.

“[They are] madly in love” with Ryder, 16, Bingham, 9, Wilder, 13, Bodhi, 10, Rio, 7, and Rani Rose, 2, an insider shared with Closer Weekly in October 2020. “They constantly get on the floor and play with the kids. They play ping pong, badminton … all of the games with them.”

With grandchild No. 7 on the way thanks to Wyatt and his wife, Meredith Hagner, there’s no doubt Goldie and Kurt are thrilled to watch their family grow!