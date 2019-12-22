Aside from bringing us joy with all of her film projects, one thing that Goldie Hawn is also all about is her family — and she recently shared an adorable photo of one her loved ones, granddaughter Rio.

The 74-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, December 22, to post the pic of the little one, 6. “Christmas lunch in Aspen with a chip off the old block!” the actress wrote alongside Rio eating a treat with her legs in the air. “Happy upside down lunch to everyone everywhere.” Take a look at the snap below!

People were loving the post, as they took to the comments section to respond. “She looks so much like you!” one fan said. Another added, “Love it! Too cute!” Even Goldie’s daughter, Kate Hudson, chimed in with some laughing emojis.

Little Rio’s dad is the actress’ oldest son, Oliver Hudson. He also shares two more kids — sons Wilder, 12, and Bodhi, 9 — with his wife, Erinn Bartlett. Goldie also has three more grandkids — Ryder, 15, Bingham, 8, and Rani, 1 — thanks to her only daughter, 40. And when it comes to being a grandmother, the iconic star is simply all for it.

“Goldie is the best Glam-ma ever,” a source exclusively revealed to Closer Weekly. “She and Kate are super close, but Goldie and Kate’s children, who all call her ‘GoGo,’ have a very special bond.”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

“Rani Rose, Kate’s youngest, and the boys, Bingham and Ryder, consider GoGo their go-to for fun, and Goldie loves that,” the source continued. “Imagine Goldie Hawn being your grandmother? It’s 24/7 fun and laughter.” Even the Death Becomes Her star’s love, Kurt Russell, gets plenty of love as the granddad.

“Anything goes at Goldie and Kurt’s home,” the inside shared. “All the grandkids have a blast at GoGo’s and that’s made Kate and Goldie’s bond even tighter. … Kate knows that when she drops her kids off at her mom’s house, or Goldie comes to hers, her children are safe and sound, learning and laughing. There’s no better feeling than that. Kate knows she’s blessed to have Goldie in her life and especially her kids’ lives.” So good!

It certainly sounds like Goldie is quite the grandparent!