Goldie Hawn Recalls the ‘Special’ Way Kurt Russell ‘Looked’ at Her Kids When They Started Dating

When Goldie Hawn first started dating Kurt Russell, she knew it wouldn’t be long before she fell in love. The First Wives Club star said the “special” way the Overboard alum “looked” at her two kids, Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson, sealed the deal on their now-iconic romance.

“I remember about Kurt, not only being sexy and handsome and all that stuff, and fun and a good costar — I love the way he looked at my children,” Goldie, 75, gushed during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on November 23. “It was really something special.”

Bei/Shutterstock

The Snatched actress said she was so blown away by Kurt’s fatherly instincts. “I kind of went, ‘Oh my God, this is amazing,'” she sweetly recalled as the Escape from New York star, 69, sat by her side. “He’s good at that. He’s good with kids.”

Goldie and Kurt met on the set of Swing Shift in 1983, but even though sparks were flying, there were a few things getting in the way. “I did have a boyfriend at the time,” the blonde beauty jokingly added, noting the Tombstone alum also “had kind of a girl [he was] seeing too.”

However, the two ultimately ended things with their respective partners because their connection was too strong to deny. “That was hard … I had to call him and tell him we were done and that I found somebody and I’m so sorry,” she explained.

Despite the “interesting” shift in her romantic life, Goldie pointed out how grateful she is to have taken a chance on her relationship with Kurt. “I fell in love, but I also fell in like,” the Academy Award winner marveled. “And those are two pretty good deals.”

Paul Buck/EPA/Shutterstock

Prior to her romance with Kurt, the Death Becomes Her actress was previously married to her first husband, Gus Trikonis, from 1969 to 1976. Goldie moved on with Bill Hudson in 1976 and they welcomed their eldest son, Oliver, 44, that same year, followed by daughter Kate, 41, in 1979. The two went their separate ways after six years of marriage in 1983.

As for Kurt, the Golden Globe nominee was married to his ex-wife, Season Hubley, from 1979 to 1983. Throughout their marriage, the former pair became the dad and mom of their son, Boston Russell, 40, in 1980.

Goldie and her love expanded their blended families when they welcomed their only son together, Wyatt Russell, 34, in 1986. While the longtime lovebirds still have yet to tie the knot, there’s no doubt Goldie and Kurt’s bond will last forever.

“No matter how rocky things get, they always find their way back to each other for the sake of their family,” an insider once told Closer Weekly. “Not breaking up is their mantra.”