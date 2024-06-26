Goldie Hawn is having a great time on vacation with her grandkids, and her latest photo is proof! The Overboard actress posed with granddaughter Rio Hudson in a new snap shared on Instagram on Tuesday, June 25.

“Vacationing with our family! It’s the greatest gift one could ever have,” Goldie, 78, captioned the photo.

Goldie rocked a black swimsuit in the photo along with pink sunglasses. The Oscar winner wore her hair in a bun and accessorized the look with some statement rings. Many fans pointed out how Rio, 10, looked like her grandmother’s mini-me in adorable sunglasses with matching blonde locks.

Courtesy of Goldie Hawn/Instagram

“She’s an absolute mini you,” one person wrote in a comment, while another penned, “Yeah I thought the same, has the Goldie/Kate genes in her for sure, all beautiful.”

Rio was born to Goldie’s son Oliver Hudson and his wife, Erinn Bartlett, in July 2013.

“Welcome, Rio! Our first baby girl to join our family!” Goldie gushed on X at the time of her granddaughter’s birth. “[Oliver] and Erinn, thank you for bringing so much JOY to our lives! #happiness.”

Oliver, 47, and Erinn, 51, are also parents to sons Wilder and Bodhi Hudson. Goldie is also a grandmother to daughter Kate Hudson‘s kids, Ryder Robinson, Bingham Hawn Bellamy and Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, as well as son Wyatt Russell’s sons, Buddy Prine Russell and Boone Joseph Russell.

Goldie has shared so many sweet photos with all of her grandkids on Instagram over the years, including a cute video while making slime with her granddaughters in May 2022. “The most fun day with my darling granddaughters Rio and Rani,” she wrote in her caption.

The Private Benjamin actress praised her kids for doing such a good job at raising families of their own.

“My children are really great with their children,” Goldie told People in March 2022.

“So that’s the way it works. As a parent, you basically raise your children to raise their children appropriately as well. So that’s that domino effect,” she added. “And as parents, we have a tremendous responsibility.”

And her kids are equally as grateful for Goldie and longtime partner Kurt Russell’s amazing parenting and grandparenting.

“Their strongest value is their dedication to that unit. They’ve been through everything together, and it’s such an amazing thing to see, especially as they get older, how beautiful their relationship is. It’s so loving and caring,” Kate, 45, told People in May of Goldie and Kurt’s relationship. “They’ve stuck with it. It’s like a very rare Hollywood story. They’re in it forever. It’s wild.”

“It says a lot about follow-through. I think we go back and forth. It’s very easy, I’m speaking from experience, to say something’s not working. And you got to try your hardest, try your best, but ‘Oh, we’ll figure this out.’ But to actually follow through with each other through those moments is really powerful,” she continued. “And to be able to witness that as their daughter is just a beautiful thing to see now.”