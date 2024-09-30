Your account
Goldie Hawn Makes Appearance With Grandkids and Kurt Russell [Photos]

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Goldie Hawn Makes Rare Appearance With Grandkids and Kurt Russell on Red Carpet: See Photos

Sep 30, 2024 1:58 pm·
Goldie Hawn continued to show that her beauty is timeless during a jaw-dropping red carpet outing with her family. The Academy Award winner stepped out with her partner, Kurt Russell, and some of their kids and grandkids at The Goldie Hawn Foundation and MindUp’s Love-in Gala on September 27.

